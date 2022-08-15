Owensboro selected to host world’s largest Geocaching event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro has been chosen to host the GeoWoodstock event on Memorial Day Weekend May 22-28, 2023.

According to a press release, this is the world’s largest Geocaching event. GeoWoodstock has become an annually celebrated event that continues to grow in global attendance. As the original mega-event, GeoWoodstock attendance is a must for a geocacher’s journey.

“To understand the significance of this event for Owensboro and the great achievement by Visit Owensboro in securing it, you need to look no further than some of the previous cities that hosted it,” said Hank Phillips, Kentucky Travel Industry President.

Previous host cities for the event include Nashville, Jacksonville, Dallas, Raleigh, Denver, Seattle, and Vancouver.

According to a press release, geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area. Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and leave.

“Being awarded GeoWoodstock is a big-time achievement and puts Owensboro on a national stage. The bid process was extremely competitive and involved over 4 years of hard work to earn the business. Our team stayed after it and never gave up,” said Mark Calitri, Visit Owensboro President & CEO.

“We are thrilled to have the geocaching world converge in Owensboro for their Woodstock 2023 convention. It will be the largest convention group ever in Owensboro and will definitely have a significant impact with our local businesses during the Memorial Day weekend,” said Tim Ross, City of Owensboro Public Events Director.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.