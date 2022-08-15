Birthday Club
Mostly cloudy and cooler start to the week

14 First Alert 8/15
By Arden Gregory
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will get a few more peaks of sunshine this afternoon, but our skies will still be partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will climb through the 70s during the first half of the day, topping out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

A low pressure system will pass to our southwest Tuesday and Wednesday. The risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms will stay to our southwest, but a few showers may reach into the Tri-State, mainly during the day Tuesday. Tuesday will also be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will still be partly cloudy, and a stray shower is possible, but mostly sunny skies return Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Wednesday and low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend, but there will still be plenty of dry time both days as well. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s.

