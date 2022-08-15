Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in Evansville. It happened on East Mulberry Street late last night.

Weinbach Avenue is still closed near Wednesday’s explosion site, but those who live in the area were able to get their first glance at their homes over the weekend.

Police are investigating what they call suspicious activity in Tell City.

Students with Daviess County Public Schools have day one today. The start of the school year was pushed back twice due to a software issue within their bus system.

