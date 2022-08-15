Man sentenced for embezzling $87K from Gibson Co. employer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patrick Garrett, 33, of Evansville, has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

According to court documents, Garrett was employed as a Sales Specialist for a business in Gibson County.

Officials say Garrett was responsible for handling accounts payable and accounts receivable.

They say from April 9, 2021, to July 16, 2021, Garrett devised and executed a direct bill and fake invoice scheme to steal $87,192.26 from his employer.

Garrett is accused of buying approximately 62 items for himself from Amazon and other retailers by charging the purchases to his employer without authorization.

Garrett’s fraudulent purchases included a car, five gas motorcycles, three electric scooters, an Apple iPad Pro, an Apple iMac Pro desktop computer, an Apple MacBook Pro laptop computer, and two drones.

Officials say Garrett entered false or altered information about these purchases into his employer’s accounting system to conceal the fraud.

They say Garrett also submitted false invoices into his employer’s accounting system for services he claimed were provided by Garrett Ventures. Garrett created the company in 2018 and served as its Chief Financial Officer. No services were ever provided by Garrett Ventures to Garrett’s employer.

The U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young. As part of the sentence, Judge Young ordered that Garrett pay restitution of $87,192.84, forfeit any illicitly purchased items, and be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for two years following his release from federal prison.

Identifiers in court records, such as middle name, age, and address, show this is the same Patrick Garrett who was arrested on drug charges in 2021.

Authorities say drugs were found in his Marshall Ave. home after a man was shot to death.

Patrick Garrett in 2021 (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.