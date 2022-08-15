Jury trial underway for 18-year-old accused of Evansville murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial for an 18-year-old accused of murder in a 2021 shooting is now underway.

Samajui Barnes is accused of the shooting death of 37-year-old Johnathan Stitts.

In October 2021, Evansville Police arrived at Parrett Street near Haynie’s Corner after a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block just after 8 a.m.

That man was later identified as Stitts.

Barnes was 17 years old at the time of the murder, but officials with EPD say Barnes would be tried as an adult.

