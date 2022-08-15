Birthday Club
Jury trial underway for 18-year-old accused of Evansville murder

Samajui Barnes
Samajui Barnes(Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial for an 18-year-old accused of murder in a 2021 shooting is now underway.

Samajui Barnes is accused of the shooting death of 37-year-old Johnathan Stitts.

In October 2021, Evansville Police arrived at Parrett Street near Haynie’s Corner after a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block just after 8 a.m.

[Previous Story: EPD: 17-year-old facing murder charges following deadly shooting on Parrett St.]

That man was later identified as Stitts.

Barnes was 17 years old at the time of the murder, but officials with EPD say Barnes would be tried as an adult.

Survivor from Hercules Ave. explosion reacts to Weinbach Ave. incident
Latest on Weinbach Ave. explosion, coroner releases autopsies of victims
Daviess Co. Fire unveils 2 new pumper trucks
Paper tax refund checks being mailed in Ind.