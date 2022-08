EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second disinfectant switch of the year is set to happen Monday in Evansville.

Water crews will temporarily switch the disinfectant used.

That means customers may notice a slight change in the odor of your tap water.

This is a standard practice to keep water mains clean.

This goes until October 3.

