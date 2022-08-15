EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes.

He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos.

We received access to his body camera footage.

You can view it here:

His first instinct, despite it being the largest scene of his career, was to find work, helping in any way he could.

That included working with other teams of men he’d never trained with before.

“To work together, you know, where I’m taking orders from the Fire Chief who’s on scene,” says Doane, “it’s all for the common purpose.”

While he was early on scene, Doane says it didn’t take much time for the cavalry to arrive.

The scene swarmed with officers and first responders from multiple agencies for hours, until it was deemed that they had done all they could do for the evening.

“Once I got back into the car and I sat down I was like, ‘I’m not sure what I just did there,’ but you know,” says Doane.

Doane spent a few hours there on that first day, and then a few more the second, but he says that’s all part of the job.

He says all first responders have that instinct that tells them to help, and it’s why he does what he does.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.