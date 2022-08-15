Birthday Club
EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion

Newscast recording
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes.

He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos.

We received access to his body camera footage.

You can view it here:

His first instinct, despite it being the largest scene of his career, was to find work, helping in any way he could.

That included working with other teams of men he’d never trained with before.

“To work together, you know, where I’m taking orders from the Fire Chief who’s on scene,” says Doane, “it’s all for the common purpose.”

While he was early on scene, Doane says it didn’t take much time for the cavalry to arrive.

The scene swarmed with officers and first responders from multiple agencies for hours, until it was deemed that they had done all they could do for the evening.

“Once I got back into the car and I sat down I was like, ‘I’m not sure what I just did there,’ but you know,” says Doane.

Doane spent a few hours there on that first day, and then a few more the second, but he says that’s all part of the job.

He says all first responders have that instinct that tells them to help, and it’s why he does what he does.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
William Brian Virgin Mugshot
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion
Police: Over $6k stolen from children’s baseball league, 2 people arrested
Man sentenced for embezzling $87K from Gibson Co. employer
Jury trial underway for 18-year-old accused of Evansville murder
