DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on Sunday.

According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police conducted the search warrant at 1501 Richbrook Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m.

Inside the apartment, officials say deputies and detectives found pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl, marijuana, various drug paraphernalia and cash.

Deputies say 24-year-old Tyrus Acton and 22-year-old Camryn Lacy are both charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) first offense, as well as buy/possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brooklyn Kluck was also served with a bench warrant out of Henderson County.

All three are now being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.