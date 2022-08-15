Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro

DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro
DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on Sunday.

According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police conducted the search warrant at 1501 Richbrook Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m.

Inside the apartment, officials say deputies and detectives found pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl, marijuana, various drug paraphernalia and cash.

Deputies say 24-year-old Tyrus Acton and 22-year-old Camryn Lacy are both charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) first offense, as well as buy/possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brooklyn Kluck was also served with a bench warrant out of Henderson County.

All three are now being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 hospitalized after morning accident on Lloyd Expressway
EFD first on scene of Weinbach explosion
Evansville first responders react to deadly home explosion
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
EFD: House fire claims the lives of 4 pets, 2 people displaced
Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion
Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion
Michael Logan Thomas
EPD release new details in ongoing murder investigation

Latest News

Michael Logan Thomas
EPD release new details in ongoing murder investigation
A Webster County man has been arrested and charged with murder, according to Kentucky State...
KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend in Webster Co.
Henderson dispatch confirms that crews responded to a fire on the 7900 block of Highway 351 on...
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say