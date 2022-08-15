Birthday Club
Daviess Co. Fire unveils 2 new pumper trucks

By Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fire Department unveiled two custom water pumper trucks Monday.

Chief Jeremy Smith says the trucks have the capacity of flowing 1,250 gallons of water per minute and have more space than their current trucks.

With that extra space firefighters will have access to more rescue equipment including ‘The Jaws of Life’.

Chief Smith says one truck will be stationed at the Airport Station, and the other will go to the East Station on Highway 54

”It gives us confidence that we will roll out and our equipment will work properly. We’ll be able to arrive on scene with the equipment we need. So it just affords us that opportunity as we kind of look forward into the future. You know, we tried to make as much space as we could in these trucks as we continue to grow and the fire service evolves,” said Chief Smith.

The fire department will send its existing pumper trucks to volunteer stations in the county after they have been refurbished.

