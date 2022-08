OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge inspections are set for the US 62 Bridge near Rockport in Ohio and Muhlenberg counties.

That’s expected to take all week.

Crews will be out every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions and flaggers to direct traffic.

