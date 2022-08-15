Birthday Club
Autopsies complete on home explosion victims

Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coroner has released preliminary causes of death for the three people killed in last week’s home explosion on N. Weinbach.

[Previous: Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend]

Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson says the preliminary cause of death for Charles and Martina Hite is Blunt Force Trauma to the Chest, and the preliminary cause of death for Jessica Teague is Compression Asphyxia.

Monday morning, we heard from Teague’s mother, Rebecca Nelson.

She sent us the following statement:

“Jessica was an amazing wonderful person. She loved all of God’s creatures, great and small. Jessica hated any type of animal abuse, and Lord help you if she ever caught someone doing something to the smallest bug to (especially a cat) the blue whale. Jess went to Henderson Community College and earned an associate in computer science that she worked hard to achieve. She worked at Rural King and Red Banks retirement home during college. Jessica currently worked at Toyota Bushuku on night shift. Jessica loved her friends/co-workers at Bushuku . Jessica was so proud of herself for saving up enough to buy herself a house instead of living in an apartment on South Green River Road. Jessica interest was in anime and video games in part of her spare time. Her main focus was on her two cats Pepper and Bell that she loved dearly. We would prefer to mourn her beautiful life in private at this time.”

Funeral arrangements for the Hites are set for Tuesday.

Among the three who died are 43-year-old Charles Hite and his wife, 37-year-old Martina.
Among the three who died are 43-year-old Charles Hite and his wife, 37-year-old Martina.(WFIE)

The explosion damaged 39 homes.

