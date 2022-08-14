USI draws with Murray State in preseason finale

MURRAY, Ky. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer completed their preseason exhibition slate with a 0-0 result Saturday on the road against the Murray State Racers.

The Screaming Eagles recorded the first shot of the game in the fourth minute off the foot of sophomore midfielder Peyton Murphy (Bargersville, Indiana) but was saved by Racers goalkeeper Jamie Skarupsky. Murphy’s attempt was the only shot on goal for USI in the first half.

Murray State applied good pressure on Southern Indiana’s defense midway through the first half, but senior goalkeeper Maya Etienne (Midland, Michigan) commanded the net and her defensive line. The match was 0-0 after the first 45 minutes.

Out of halftime, USI came out with an early attack and a shot by junior midfielder Avery Schone (Galena, Ohio) that was saved by second half goalkeeper for Murray State Jenna Villacres.

In the 65th minute, a common foul inside USI’s defensive box led to a penalty kick opportunity for the Racers. With Murray State’s Marti Floyd stepping up to the spot, Etienne made a big diving save to her left on a low corner shot to keep the match scoreless.

Within the next five minutes of play, Murphy collected her second shot on goal for USI, turning around in the box for a shot toward the low right corner. Once again, the Racers’ Villacres was able to keep the ball from going in.

Overall, Southern Indiana finished with seven shots – four on goal. Murphy totaled two on target, while Schone and junior forward Morgan Beyer (Rossford, Ohio) each had one. Etienne played the full 90 minutes for the Screaming Eagles between the posts, making five saves.

The Screaming Eagles finished their preseason with a 1-0-2 record and will head into the coming week preparing for their regular season opener at the University of North Dakota Thursday at 1 p.m. from Grand Forks, North Dakota. The match will be Southern Indiana’s first regular season match as an NCAA Division I program.

