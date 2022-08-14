Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested two people on Saturday who they say were involved in a shooting.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a shots fired run.

Officers say once on scene, they met with a witness. The witness told officers he saw a man wearing a black shirt fire a handgun out of a white SUV. The witness also described the SUV to have pink accents and a busted out back window.

One officer said he remembered taking a report for a shots fired run that happened around 9 a.m. on West Virginia Street on the same day. Surveillance footage from that incident showed a person firing a handgun from a white SUV with a busted out back window.

While on scene of N. Third Ave., officers say they saw a white SUV with pink accents traveling toward them. As police began moving their vehicle, the white SUV appeared to abruptly turn and head northbound onto Second Avenue, as if it were evading law enforcement.

According to a press release, EPD officers then saw the SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Tennessee Street. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the SUV kept going.

Authorities say eventually the driver stopped and was identified as Elisha Grigsby. Grigsby and her passenger, later identified as Jordan Burris, were arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Elisha Grigsby (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Jordan Burris (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

According to the jail’s website, Grigsby is still being held and is facing a disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement charge. Burris has since been released on bond and is facing a disorderly conduct charge.

