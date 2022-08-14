Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: 2 brothers dead after driver crashes into NC Hardee’s

The crash is under investigation.
The crash is under investigation.(Gray News, file)
By WITN staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Police say two brothers are dead after a vehicle drove into a Hardee’s in Wilson, North Carolina.

The Wilson Police Department says 78-year-old Jesse Lawrence, of Wilson, has been identified as the driver.

Police say Lawrence drove into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road Sunday morning around 9:47 and hit two victims. They have been identified as brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62, both of Wilson.

WITN is told that Christopher Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene, and Clay Ruffin was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he later died.

Police say Lawrence was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he was treated and released. There is no information on charges or what led to the crash, although police do not believe it to be medical- or impairment-related.

The crash is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 hospitalized after morning accident on Lloyd Expressway
EFD first on scene of Weinbach explosion
Evansville first responders react to deadly home explosion
Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion
Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion
Michael Logan Thomas
EPD: Missing persons case now deemed homicide, 1 arrested
Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to Charlie and Martina Hite.
Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims

Latest News

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at...
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
A 22-year-old raising his little brother after parents passed away was gifted a remodeled home...
'I'm speechless': Organization remodels home for two brothers who lost their parents
Henderson dispatch confirms that crews responded to a fire on the 7900 block of Highway 351 on...
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon