Monday will kick off a cooler, cloudier week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After reaching the mid-to-high 80s today, Monday will be the first day of a week we expect to sit beneath our averages for this time of year.

The average high for mid-August is 88°, the closest we anticipate coming to that in the next week is 85° on Friday and Saturday. Tomorrow’s estimated high is 82°, and will be followed by the coolest and cloudiest day of the week on Tuesday with an estimated high of 77°.

A low-pressure system is sitting just north of the tri-state, bringing with it clouds and a slight possibility of rain. This will slowly move to the southeast over the coming days, leaving the chance of clearer skies over the back half of the week.

Next weekend we anticipate some of the cloud cover returning, and bringing with it an increased chance of rain.

