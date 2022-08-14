Birthday Club
Madisonville police asking for help identifying alleged thief
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole several items from multiple vehicles.

According to a social media post, those thefts happened in the East Hillcrest Drive and South Hillcrest Drive areas.

MPD says anyone with information regarding the person to call the police department at 270-821-1720. If you wish to be anonymous, call Hopkins County CrimeStoppers at 270-825-1111.

