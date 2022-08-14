KSP: Webster Co. man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Webster County man has been arrested and charged with murder, according to Kentucky State Police.

State troopers say that 47-year-old William Brian Virgin contacted Webster County Dispatch on Saturday and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. KSP officials say once authorities arrived on scene, they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.

According to KSP officials, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office requested state troopers to conduct the investigation.

Virgin is charged with murder and is currently being held in the Webster County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.