EFD: House fire claims the lives of 4 pets, 2 people displaced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of South Roosevelt Drive.

According to a press release, a neighbor called 911 reporting a possible fire in the area on Saturday around 6:25 p.m.

EFD officials say when firefighters arrived, they reported seeing smoke coming from the back of the home. Once inside, firefighters saw flames coming from a bedroom and quickly put it out.

Firefighters say they then tried to find cats that were in the home to give them medical attention.

According to a press release, the two occupants were sleeping when they were awakened to smoke and a sense of heat. They say they went out to their hallway and saw flames coming from another room and tried to put it out, but failed. The two people then tried to all of their animals out of the home, four dogs, nine cats and one bird.

Officials say a dog, two cats and the bird did not survive.

EFD says the fire started in a window air conditioner, and investigators ruled the incident as an accidental electrical fire. Fire and smoke damaged a large portion of the home and the occupants will be displaced.

According to a press release, no injuries were reported.

