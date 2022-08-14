Birthday Club
Boil water advisory issued for some residents in Muhlenberg Co.

Some residents in Muhlenberg County are now under a boil advisory.
Some residents in Muhlenberg County are now under a boil advisory.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some residents in Muhlenberg County are now under a boil advisory.

Muhlenberg County Water District #3 officials say residents in the area of Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road should boil all cooking and drinking water for at least five minutes before use.

People living between 2551 and 1065 Tarrance Road are also under a boil advisory.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

