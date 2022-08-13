Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Neighbor reacts to home explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.

Neighbor reacts to home explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Ron Ryan found out a house exploded on the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue.

“It scared me pretty good,” said Ryan.

He says he was unsure of which house exploded, and fearful that it was his home.

“They found out it wasn’t my house so that took some of the fear away,” said Ryan.

He rushed home, but officers stopped him at the yellow tape and he waited there for two hours until he got the green light to get his pets from his home.

“We had two dogs in the house and a guinea pig,” said Ryan. “And I wanted to get them out, then they finally let me in.”

His four family members left to play mini golf moments before the 1010 N. Weinbach Ave. home exploded.

“All the devastation that’s going on in this house would’ve been on them,” said Ryan.

He says he is at a loss for words, when he thinks about what could’ve happened to his family if they were home during the incident.

“I don’t know how,” said Ryan. “What would’ve happened to them? They would at the very least have been injured.”

He says they were lucky, it’s a blessing.

“The guardian angel was watching over this family,” said Ryan. “There’s no question about it”

Now, Ryan’s family is left with a home, they aren’t allowed to enter

“We can’t go in the house, the house is condemned,” said Ryan. “We’re going to get real active real quick, on finding another home.”

Ryan says he and his family are between hotels and an RV until they’re able to find a new house.

He also says once he and his family find a new home, they’ll head inside his Weinbach home and grab memorabilia and any items that weren’t damaged by the blast.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the three people who died in Wednesday’s home explosion on Weinbach Avenue were...
Family mourns and remembers married couple killed in Weinbach explosion
Crews on North Weinbach Avenue checking for a drainage pipe that was possibly damaged during...
Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
Inside look at victim’s home following Weinbach explosion damage
Inside look at victim’s home following Weinbach explosion damage
Michael L. Thomas
EPD: Missing persons case now deemed homicide, 1 arrested

Latest News

Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion
Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion
Vanderburgh Co. leaders host groundbreaking for Green River Road Trail Project
Vanderburgh Co. leaders host groundbreaking for Green River Road Trail Project
Neighbor reacts to home explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.
Neighbor reacts to home explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.
MPD: Man facing human trafficking charges after sending juvenile inappropriate messages
MPD: Man facing human trafficking charges after sending juvenile inappropriate messages