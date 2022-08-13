Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Knight Township office damaged from explosion, planning to reopen Monday

Knight Township office damaged from explosion, planning to reopen Monday
By Jamee French
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Along with the 39 homes that were damaged in the Weinbach Avenue explosion on Wednesday, so was a city government building.

The Knight Township Trustee’s Office has shattered windows and collapsed ceilings.

Chief Deputy of the Township, Tony Goben, says it looks like someone ransacked their office.

He says the office is closed while it’s being cleaned and the destruction is being assessed.

Although they’re waiting on an instructional engineer to give them the all-clear, Goben says they hope the office can be back open on Monday morning.

Goben says an explosion was something he never thought would happen.

“No, this is something completely new and different. It’s not like a natural disaster, but it’s still a disaster nonetheless,” he said. “It’s shocking and you know, our hearts just go out to our neighbors down here on Weinbach. You know, if there’s anything we can do to help them, we would obviously be more than happy to help them out.”

Goben says to call the office first on Monday before coming in just to make sure they are open and it’s safe.

Until then, he says be wary of the police lines and stay clear from their building.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Among the three people who died in Wednesday’s home explosion on Weinbach Avenue were...
Family mourns and remembers married couple killed in Weinbach explosion
Heather Buckman Mugshot
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
Crews on North Weinbach Avenue checking for a drainage pipe that was possibly damaged during...
Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend

Latest News

Evansville woman remembers 2017 Hercules Ave. explosion amid Weinbach tragedy
Evansville woman remembers 2017 Hercules Ave. explosion amid Weinbach tragedy
EFD first on scene of Weinbach explosion
Evansville first responders react to deadly home explosion
Hopkins County Schools announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back to Wednesday,...
Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools
Knight Township office damaged from explosion, planning to reopen Monday
Knight Township office damaged from explosion, planning to reopen Monday