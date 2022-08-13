Knight Township office damaged from explosion, planning to reopen Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Along with the 39 homes that were damaged in the Weinbach Avenue explosion on Wednesday, so was a city government building.

The Knight Township Trustee’s Office has shattered windows and collapsed ceilings.

Chief Deputy of the Township, Tony Goben, says it looks like someone ransacked their office.

He says the office is closed while it’s being cleaned and the destruction is being assessed.

Although they’re waiting on an instructional engineer to give them the all-clear, Goben says they hope the office can be back open on Monday morning.

Goben says an explosion was something he never thought would happen.

“No, this is something completely new and different. It’s not like a natural disaster, but it’s still a disaster nonetheless,” he said. “It’s shocking and you know, our hearts just go out to our neighbors down here on Weinbach. You know, if there’s anything we can do to help them, we would obviously be more than happy to help them out.”

Goben says to call the office first on Monday before coming in just to make sure they are open and it’s safe.

Until then, he says be wary of the police lines and stay clear from their building.

