Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends slated for Hall of Fame induction

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is set to honor 16 new members in the Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night.

Two of these new members include Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.

Haile started his basketball career playing for the Colonels. After returning to his alma mater in 1986 as a coach, he took the girls basketball program to historic new heights with a resume that includes 36 winning seasons, 24 district championships, 18 regional titles, five Final Four appearances, as well as four Elite Eight appearances.

Over the course of 27 years at the helm, Haile has compiled a 793-235 record, which ranks third for all-time wins in Kentucky girls basketball history.

Embry received high accolades for the Red Devils, earning All-State selections in 1960 and 1961 before playing collegiately at the University of Kentucky.

Initially beginning his coaching career at Daviess County High School, he eventually found his way back to Owensboro, leading his alma mater to the Sweet 16 semifinals on three separate occasions. In total, Embry’s teams won 558 games and eight regional championships before he retired from high school coaching in 1999. He now works as a scout for the Miami Heat.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to be held at the State Theatre in Elizabethtown on Saturday at 7 p.m.

