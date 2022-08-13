Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the coroner’s office confirmed the names of the three people who died in the Evansville home explosion, which took the life of a true Harrison Warrior.

Charles Hite, and his wife Martina, were inside the house at 1010 Weinbach Avenue, the home that exploded on Wednesday.

Charles was a super fan of Harrison High School sports. He was often seen filming on the sideline during football games.

Harrison Athletic Director Andre Thomas says Hite’s legacy will live on at the high school forever.

“Ever since I’ve been back in Evansville, he’s been a part of helping on this football staff and doing something with the program,” Thomas said. “I think [Charles’ brother, Steve] said it best, he didn’t want anything, ‘Let me get a t-shirt, I’ll take a pregame meal and I’m happy.’ He was a face you recognized when you came to Harrison for a football game on Friday night. Coach Hite’s going to be with us for a while, he’s a warrior for life.”

Thomas tells 14 Sports the Warriors plan to get stickers with a “CH” for Charles Hite to put on the back of their helmets for the entire season.

