Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion

Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion
By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the coroner’s office confirmed the names of the three people who died in the Evansville home explosion, which took the life of a true Harrison Warrior.

Charles Hite, and his wife Martina, were inside the house at 1010 Weinbach Avenue, the home that exploded on Wednesday.

Charles was a super fan of Harrison High School sports. He was often seen filming on the sideline during football games.

Harrison Athletic Director Andre Thomas says Hite’s legacy will live on at the high school forever.

“Ever since I’ve been back in Evansville, he’s been a part of helping on this football staff and doing something with the program,” Thomas said. “I think [Charles’ brother, Steve] said it best, he didn’t want anything, ‘Let me get a t-shirt, I’ll take a pregame meal and I’m happy.’ He was a face you recognized when you came to Harrison for a football game on Friday night. Coach Hite’s going to be with us for a while, he’s a warrior for life.”

Thomas tells 14 Sports the Warriors plan to get stickers with a “CH” for Charles Hite to put on the back of their helmets for the entire season.

Among the three who died are 43-year-old Charles Hite and his wife, 37-year-old Martina.
Among the three who died are 43-year-old Charles Hite and his wife, 37-year-old Martina.(WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the three people who died in Wednesday’s home explosion on Weinbach Avenue were...
Family mourns and remembers married couple killed in Weinbach explosion
Crews on North Weinbach Avenue checking for a drainage pipe that was possibly damaged during...
Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
Inside look at victim’s home following Weinbach explosion damage
Inside look at victim’s home following Weinbach explosion damage
Michael L. Thomas
EPD: Missing persons case now deemed homicide, 1 arrested

Latest News

Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion
Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion
Boonville football aims to turn the page with experience and athleticism
Boonville football aims to turn the page with experience and athleticism
Gibson Southern football prepares for state title defense
Gibson Southern football prepares for state title defense
Gibson Southern football prepares for state title defense
Gibson Southern football prepares for state title defense