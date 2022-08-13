Birthday Club
EPD: 1 hospitalized after morning accident on Lloyd Expressway

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews responded to an accident on Lloyd Expressway and South Cullen Avenue.

They say that call came in around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say the crash happened after the involved driver was almost hit by another car.

They say the driver swerved out of the way, overcorrected and hit a guardrail.

According to police, the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

