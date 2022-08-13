EPD: 1 hospitalized after morning accident on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews responded to an accident on Lloyd Expressway and South Cullen Avenue.

They say that call came in around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say the crash happened after the involved driver was almost hit by another car.

They say the driver swerved out of the way, overcorrected and hit a guardrail.

According to police, the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

