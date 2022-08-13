Dispatch: Teen girl injured after getting hit by car in Oakland City
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Gibson County on Friday.
Officials say it happened in Oakland City on East Morton Street, somewhere between South Gibson Street and South Lincoln Avenue.
The girl’s condition is unknown at this time.
We will update this story once more information is available.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.