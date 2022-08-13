Brief warm-up and spotty rain chances Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday night was our coolest night since June, so it felt great outside this morning! We warmed into the low to mid 80s this afternoon, but the humidity remained tolerable. We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 60s by early Sunday morning.

A weak weather system will bring some changes to our weather on Sunday. A warm front passing through our region late tonight into early Sunday morning will bring us partly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers and storms, but many of us will stay dry.

That warm front will also change our wind direction, so hot and humid air will flow in from the southwest at around 6 to 12 mph throughout the day. As our skies turn mostly sunny Sunday afternoon, that surge of hot air will help push our temperatures into the upper 80s with heat index values in the low 90s.

That warm-up will not last long. A cold front will swing through the Tri-State Sunday night. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry. That cold front will once again change our wind direction, so cooler, drier air will be flowing in from the north as we head into Monday.

Our temperatures will remain below average throughout the upcoming week. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Some rain may be possible Tuesday as a low pressure system passes to our southwest, but I am not sure yet if that rain will actually reach us. The second half of the week will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

