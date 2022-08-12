USI women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule for 2022-23 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, including its home opening game versus Oakland City University on November 7 at Screaming Eagles Arena. USI will play four of its first five games at Screaming Eagles Arena to open its first season as an NCAA Division I program.

“We have put together a non-conference schedule that we know will help us to prepare for the tough Ohio Valley Conference slate that we have ahead,” said USI Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rick Stein. “Trying to find the balance of home and away games was not any easy task this first year, but I am definitely excited to play four of our first five Division I games at Screaming Eagle Arena and give our fans an early chance to see our team compete.”

In addition to Oakland City, the 2022-23 home non-conference schedule includes Western Illinois University (November 11), Bowling Green State University (November 19), Bethel University (Indiana) (November 23), and Brescia University (December 21).

The Screaming Eagles start the road portion of the non-conference slate at Northern Illinois University (November 15) before a five-game road swing in December. The five-game road swing will include visits to Murray State University (December 3), Butler University (December 7), Eastern Michigan University (December 10), Wright State University (December 17), and the University of Cincinnati (December 18).

USI begins the 18-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule on December 29 when it hosts Southeast Missouri State University. The Eagles will have eight more OVC games at Screaming Eagles Arena during the 2023 portion of the schedule (link on USI’s 2022-23 OVC schedule).

In the history of the USI Women’s Basketball program, the Eagles are 60-63 all-time against the 2022-23 schedule (25-11 vs. Oakland City; 1-4 vs. Murray State; 1-6 vs. Butler; 2-2 vs. Wright State; 2-3 vs. Brescia; 1-11 vs. Southeast Missouri State; 0-2 vs. Eastern Illinois University; 24-24 vs. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; 4-0 vs. Lindenwood University).

Courtesy: USI Athletics

