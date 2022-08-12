Red Cross offers help to Evansville families left displaced following explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s all hands on deck on Weinbach Avenue as the American Red Cross deployed its disaster reaction team to help the 15 families who are now displaced following Wednesday’s deadly explosion.

The team has set up a reception center at Vogel Elementary School to provide meals and air conditioning for families.

Mental health services are also available for families if needed.

Through community partners, the team is also able to provide the families with hotel rooms, and case workers will start helping them with permanent housing.

Beth Sweeney, executive director for the American Red Cross of Southwest Indiana, says it’s important to offer emotional support during this difficult time for these families.

“Well, what’s amazing with our disaster action team volunteers is they are the best listeners,” Sweeney said. “And I think that’s most important to give those hugs and listen to those families and find out what those needs are.”

Sweeney says the Red Cross will continue helping for days to come, as long as the need is still there.

