Pleasant weather to start the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are finally getting a break from the humidity today, leaving us with mostly clear and comfortable conditions for Friday After 5 in Owensboro or any other Friday evening plans. Temperatures topped out in the low 80s this afternoon. We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s to near 60° by early Saturday morning under partly cloudy skies.

Once the sun rises, our temperatures will climb back through the 60s and 70s during the first half of the day Saturday, reaching 80° by around lunchtime, then topping out in the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

A weak weather system will bring us a slight change of rain and an uptick in the heat and humidity as we head into Sunday. Isolated showers and storms are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but many of us will stay dry, and there will still be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon with heat index values in the low 90s.

High temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 80s for most of the workweek, although Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Isolated showers and storms are possible again Tuesday and Wednesday, but we do not have any widespread rain in the forecast this week.

