Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 74-year-old man

Kenneth Davenport.
Kenneth Davenport.(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kenneth Davenport.

He is a 74-year-old man with blond hair and blue eyes. Officials say he’s 6′1″ and 225 pounds.

We’re told he was last seen driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana plate “FL228Z.”

Officials say Kenneth is missing from English, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, August 11 at 8:48 p.m.

Authorities believe he could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, call the Perry County Sheriff’s Department at 812-547-2441.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Among the three people who died in Wednesday’s home explosion on Weinbach Avenue were...
Family mourns and remembers married couple killed in Weinbach explosion
Heather Buckman Mugshot
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
A grand jury indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on Wednesday for official misconduct...
Webster Co. sheriff indicted with official misconduct, witness tampering charges

Latest News

Red Cross offers help to Evansville families left displaced following explosion
Red Cross offers help to Evansville families left displaced following explosion
Police investigating burglary at Henderson business
Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro
Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro
Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro
Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro