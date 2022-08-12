Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 74-year-old man

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kenneth Davenport.

He is a 74-year-old man with blond hair and blue eyes. Officials say he’s 6′1″ and 225 pounds.

We’re told he was last seen driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana plate “FL228Z.”

Officials say Kenneth is missing from English, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, August 11 at 8:48 p.m.

Authorities believe he could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, call the Perry County Sheriff’s Department at 812-547-2441.

