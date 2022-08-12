Officials to provide another update on N. Weinbach Ave. explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials are expected to give another update about the house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue.

Evansville city officials tell us that Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Joel Thacker will join Mayor Lloyd Winnecke Friday morning to survey the area.

The explosion happened Wednesday afternoon near the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says three people were killed as a result of the explosion.

The victims were identified as 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite and 29-year-old Jessica Teague. All three were from Evansville.

Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say another person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

39 homes were damaged as a result of the explosion.

If anyone has damage to report, you are asked to call the Building Commission at 812-436-7818.

