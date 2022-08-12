MPD: Man facing human trafficking charges after sending juvenile inappropriate messages
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after he sent inappropriate messages to a minor.
According to a press release, police responded to a compliant last week in reference to pornographic text messages being sent to a juvenile.
Investigators say they found the phone number that the messages were coming from belonged to 53-year-old Lenville Young.
MPD officials say Young continued to send obscene content and have sexual conversations after being told several times he was messaging a minor.
According to police, Young continued offering money to have sex with the minor.
Young was arrested and is facing the following charges:
- Promoting human trafficking
- Unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sex
- Distribution of obscene matter
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.