MPD: Man facing human trafficking charges after sending juvenile inappropriate messages

(wcax)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after he sent inappropriate messages to a minor.

According to a press release, police responded to a compliant last week in reference to pornographic text messages being sent to a juvenile.

Investigators say they found the phone number that the messages were coming from belonged to 53-year-old Lenville Young.

MPD officials say Young continued to send obscene content and have sexual conversations after being told several times he was messaging a minor.

According to police, Young continued offering money to have sex with the minor.

Young was arrested and is facing the following charges:

  • Promoting human trafficking
  • Unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sex
  • Distribution of obscene matter

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

