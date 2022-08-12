Mostly Sunny, Low Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A second cold front will sweep in comfortable weather through the weekend. Sunny to mostly sunny and slightly cooler as high temperatures drop into the lower 80s. Tonight, partly cloudy early then clearing and cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday, mostly sunny as high temps remain below normal in the lower 80s. Saturday night, partly cloudy with low temps in the mid-60s.

Sunday, thunderstorms scattered during the morning then becoming mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 80s. The severe weather threat is low.

