KSP: Man arrested in double fatal crash investigation

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a man who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people.

Troopers said they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, on Tuesday, October 19.

It happened near mile marker 10 on Kentucky 175. Charlie and Kim House were going north on a motorcycle, while a truck was going south. That truck was driven by Danny J. Cobb.

According to a press release, Cobb crossed over the centerline and into the path of the motorcycle, hitting it head-on.

[Previous Story: Community remembering 2nd grade teacher who died in motorcycle crash]

According to a press release, on Friday, August 12, the Muhlenberg County Grand Jury was presented information from the investigation.

Officials say the grand jury returned indictment warrants on Cobb, and he was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of murder and driving under the influence of drugs, first offense (aggravating circumstances).

KSP officials say Cobb is being held at the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

