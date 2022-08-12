Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Inside look at victim’s home following Weinbach explosion damage

Inside look at victim’s home following Weinbach explosion damage
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the people whose homes are left standing after the explosion on Weinbach Avenue, they are now in recovery mode.

“I was a lot more fortunate than some of them around here,” North Weinbach Avenue resident David Price said. “That’s for sure”

Price says he was in the area of Oak Hill Road and North Weinbach Avenue when he received a text message that redirected his route three minutes before the explosion.

“She sent me a reply saying ‘stop by the office’ at that 12:55 was the reason I headed out to Green River Road versus coming over to the house,” Price said.

Then at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, the home on 1010 N. Weinbach Ave. exploded, across the street from Price’s house.

“There was a couple feet of debris all the way across the road,” Price said.

He says the explosion pushed the walls of his house outward, busting windows, knocking furniture down and cracking the foundation in his home. Thankfully, he can still live there.

“Still have quite a bit of damage on the interior,” Price said. “But not to where it didn’t make it unlivable.”

Price and his children were not home at the time of the explosion, but his dogs were.

“But they survived,” Price said.

He’s now boarding up his home to keep the air inside, and potential inclement weather out. Price says he’s still in awe of the destruction.

“You can see it on TV and stuff,” Price said. “But when you see it right in front of your face like that, it gets to you a little bit.”

So what’s the next move for Price?

“Move,” he said. “My next step.”

Price purchased his home to be a “fixer-upper.” He says the explosion will speed up that process.

He’s also helping his neighbors recover from the damage their homes sustained in the blast.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Heather Buckman Mugshot
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
Among the three people who died in Wednesday’s home explosion on Weinbach Avenue were...
Family mourns and remembers married couple killed in Weinbach explosion
A grand jury indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on Wednesday for official misconduct...
Webster Co. sheriff indicted with official misconduct, witness tampering charges

Latest News

Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
Inside look at victim’s home following Weinbach explosion damage
Inside look at victim’s home following Weinbach explosion damage
Affidavit: Owensville man arrested after sex abuse investigation
Affidavit: Owensville man arrested after sex abuse investigation
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer reaches plea agreement
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer reaches plea agreement