Inside look at victim’s home following Weinbach explosion damage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the people whose homes are left standing after the explosion on Weinbach Avenue, they are now in recovery mode.

“I was a lot more fortunate than some of them around here,” North Weinbach Avenue resident David Price said. “That’s for sure”

Price says he was in the area of Oak Hill Road and North Weinbach Avenue when he received a text message that redirected his route three minutes before the explosion.

“She sent me a reply saying ‘stop by the office’ at that 12:55 was the reason I headed out to Green River Road versus coming over to the house,” Price said.

Then at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, the home on 1010 N. Weinbach Ave. exploded, across the street from Price’s house.

“There was a couple feet of debris all the way across the road,” Price said.

He says the explosion pushed the walls of his house outward, busting windows, knocking furniture down and cracking the foundation in his home. Thankfully, he can still live there.

“Still have quite a bit of damage on the interior,” Price said. “But not to where it didn’t make it unlivable.”

Price and his children were not home at the time of the explosion, but his dogs were.

“But they survived,” Price said.

He’s now boarding up his home to keep the air inside, and potential inclement weather out. Price says he’s still in awe of the destruction.

“You can see it on TV and stuff,” Price said. “But when you see it right in front of your face like that, it gets to you a little bit.”

So what’s the next move for Price?

“Move,” he said. “My next step.”

Price purchased his home to be a “fixer-upper.” He says the explosion will speed up that process.

He’s also helping his neighbors recover from the damage their homes sustained in the blast.

