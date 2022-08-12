Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hadi Shriners half-pot prize goes unclaimed, money to be used in community

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Shriners announced the winning half-pot ticket number on July 11, and the winner had 30 days to claim their prize.

[Previous Story: Hadi Shriners announce winning half pot number]

The jackpot total was just over $216,000, which means the winner would have claimed half of that.

Officials say a new number will not be drawn. Instead, the Shriners will keep the money, and plan to spend it in the community.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Among the three people who died in Wednesday’s home explosion on Weinbach Avenue were...
Family mourns and remembers married couple killed in Weinbach explosion
Heather Buckman Mugshot
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
A grand jury indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on Wednesday for official misconduct...
Webster Co. sheriff indicted with official misconduct, witness tampering charges

Latest News

MPD: Man facing human trafficking charges after sending juvenile inappropriate messages
Crews on North Weinbach Avenue checking for a drainage pipe that was possibly damaged during...
Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend
Friday update on Weinbach Avenue house explosion - 8/12
Friday update on Weinbach Avenue house explosion - 8/12
Kenneth Davenport.
ISP cancels Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old