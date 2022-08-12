Hadi Shriners half-pot prize goes unclaimed, money to be used in community
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Shriners announced the winning half-pot ticket number on July 11, and the winner had 30 days to claim their prize.
[Previous Story: Hadi Shriners announce winning half pot number]
The jackpot total was just over $216,000, which means the winner would have claimed half of that.
Officials say a new number will not be drawn. Instead, the Shriners will keep the money, and plan to spend it in the community.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.