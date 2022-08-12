Birthday Club
Groundbreaking set for Green River Road Trail Project

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County leaders will be hosting a groundbreaking of the new Green River Road Trail Project.

The county was awarded over $770,000 by the “Indiana Department of Natural Resources Next Level Trails Program.”

It’s a part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s $1 billion infrastructure program.

The groundbreaking is at 8:30 Friday morning at the Goebel Soccer Complex.

