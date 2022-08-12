Gibson Southern football prepares for state title defense

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - One season ago, the Gibson Southern football program turned heads across the Hoosier State.

Spearheaded by an electric offensive attack led by current Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen, the Titans embarked on a historic year that eventually culminated in their first-ever state title in program history.

Finishing last year with an impressive 14-1 record, the Titans were certainly a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron, which came as no surprise due to their stacked roster.

Allen, who ended up winning the 2021 Indiana Mr. Football award, became a major contributor for Gibson Southern on its road to championship glory. With the help of many impactful seniors and a wide array of weapons, Allen guided the Titans to offensive dominance, finishing second in the state by averaging over 46 points per game.

Even though this past season was its first state title victory, Gibson Southern has always been widely regarded as a great football program, especially with Nick Hart at the helm. The expectations are no different this year.

Despite a younger team, Hart says they still have many returners who understand what it takes to be a champion.

“Our senior class has done a great job, might not be our biggest class ever, but coming off last year, they did a great job setting the tone in the weight room,” Hart said. “Like Jacob Bales, Ty Whitledge, those guys started on the line for us last year. Cole McKee and Isaac O’Neal outside and Sean DeLong – we have a good core. The run game’s more involved in what we’re doing, and one spot we’re really happy with is our defensive line. I think this is one of the better defensive lines we’ve had. We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves here in the first few weeks.”

“I’ve heard all across the county, people are like, ‘Are you guys going to be what you were last year,’ and we’re not going to be exactly like we were last year,” Gibson Southern defensive lineman Ethan Ziliak said. “We’re going to be better in some spots and worse in some spots. I think it’ll all iron itself out and we’ll have a really good year.”

“Seeing what those seniors did before us, such a great class,” Gibson Southern junior running back/slotback Sean DeLong said. “Everyone’s working really hard. We know what we’re supposed to do.”

The Titans are set to host Central in a scrimmage on Friday at 6 p.m.

Gibson Southern officially begins its title defense on the road against Terre Haute South in Week 1.

