Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 8/12
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Family members are remembering loved ones lost in the North Weinbach Avenue house explosion. We’re learning one of them was a part of the Harrison High School Football Family.

An armed man the FBI says threatened their Cincinnati field office is dead. It’s still not clear what motivated the suspect.

As more Tri-State schools head back to the classroom today, Daviess County Public Schools students will not be waiting for the bus. Their first day back is now Monday.

The party is back in Owensboro tonight. It’s back to school night at Friday After Five.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Groundbreaking set for Green River Road Trail Project
Friday Sunrise Headlines 8/12
Inside look at victim’s home following Weinbach explosion damage
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
