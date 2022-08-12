Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Family members are remembering loved ones lost in the North Weinbach Avenue house explosion. We’re learning one of them was a part of the Harrison High School Football Family.

An armed man the FBI says threatened their Cincinnati field office is dead. It’s still not clear what motivated the suspect.

As more Tri-State schools head back to the classroom today, Daviess County Public Schools students will not be waiting for the bus. Their first day back is now Monday.

The party is back in Owensboro tonight. It’s back to school night at Friday After Five.

