Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The party is back in Owensboro Friday night.

It’s back-to-school night at Friday After Five.

Some students are wrapping up their first few days of class.

The Blue Diamond Bluegrass Band is in McConnell plaza at 6.

The Velvet Bombers are at Lure at 7.

Dalton’s Burning goes on at 7 on the Overlook Stage.

The Headliners take the Ruoff Party Stage at 8:30.

