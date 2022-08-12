Brothers drop off snacks to emergency crews responding to Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of brothers took time out of their day on Thursday to bring snacks and drinks to first responders working the deadly home explosion on Weinbach Avenue.

After hearing the explosion, the three brothers – Preston, Skylar and Landon – knew they wanted to step up and help the ones working all day on scene Thursday.

Skylar says it’s the job of police officers and firefighters to help others, but it’s important that everybody helps everybody.

“It was a long hot day so we thought people would actually want snacks and water,” Skyler Gonzalez said. “So we brought snacks and water and Gatorade for everybody.”

“It feels good to know that you’re helping out with stuff and all that,” Preston Pfingston said.

The boys also say their cousin lives in the house across the street from the explosion, so this gave them the chance to check on him while also doing something to help the first responders.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.