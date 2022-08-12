Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Brothers drop off snacks to emergency crews responding to Weinbach explosion

Brothers drop off snacks to emergency crews responding to Weinbach explosion
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of brothers took time out of their day on Thursday to bring snacks and drinks to first responders working the deadly home explosion on Weinbach Avenue.

After hearing the explosion, the three brothers – Preston, Skylar and Landon – knew they wanted to step up and help the ones working all day on scene Thursday.

Skylar says it’s the job of police officers and firefighters to help others, but it’s important that everybody helps everybody.

“It was a long hot day so we thought people would actually want snacks and water,” Skyler Gonzalez said. “So we brought snacks and water and Gatorade for everybody.”

“It feels good to know that you’re helping out with stuff and all that,” Preston Pfingston said.

The boys also say their cousin lives in the house across the street from the explosion, so this gave them the chance to check on him while also doing something to help the first responders.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
Dispatch: Crews called to East Mulberry St. for shots fired
Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday night shooting
Heather Buckman Mugshot
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
Jamie Schwartz.
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested

Latest News

Red Cross offers help to Evansville families left displaced following explosion
Red Cross offers help to Evansville families left displaced following explosion
‘It’s overwhelming’: Neighbors react to deadly explosion on Weinbach Ave.
‘It’s overwhelming’: Neighbors react to deadly explosion on Weinbach Ave.
Among the three people who died in Wednesday’s home explosion on Weinbach Avenue were...
Family mourns and remembers married couple killed in Weinbach explosion
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion