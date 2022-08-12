Birthday Club
Boonville football aims to turn the page with experience and athleticism

Boonville football aims to turn the page with experience and athleticism
By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville football team showed up ready to put in work during the offseason.

The Pioneers finished the 2021 season with a 2-7 record, ultimately falling to Reitz in the first sectional game. Boonville hadn’t ended a season with a losing record since head coach Darin Ward arrived in 2015.

Entering his eighth year at the helm, Ward said last season was filled with injuries and roster shifts due to COVID-19. Given everyone stays healthy, Ward said the Pioneers have big play capabilities on the offensive end with athletic skill players like quarterback Clay Conner, running back Reece Wilder, as well as Cooper Aigner and Marques Ballard at the wide receiver position.

“The biggest thing is we’ve got an experienced group,” Ward said. “We’ve got 17 seniors and 22 juniors, and a lot of those guys logged a lot of playing time last year which creates a competitive atmosphere all the time. We’d like to think those guys are always pushing each other, challenging each other, and from our side of it as coaches, we’re building depth every day.”

Boonville heads to Paoli to take on the Rams for Week 1.

