Webster Co. sheriff indicted with official misconduct, witness tampering

A grand jury indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on Wednesday for official misconduct...
A grand jury indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on Wednesday for official misconduct and tampering with a witness, according to the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.(Webster Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree is facing a pair of charges.

According to a press release from the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a grand jury in Webster County indicted Jones on Wednesday.

Jones, 57, faces one count of official misconduct (Class A Misdemeanor) and one count of tampering with a witness (Class D Felony).

