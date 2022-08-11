Webster Co. sheriff indicted with official misconduct, witness tampering

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree is facing a pair of charges.

According to a press release from the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a grand jury in Webster County indicted Jones on Wednesday.

Jones, 57, faces one count of official misconduct (Class A Misdemeanor) and one count of tampering with a witness (Class D Felony).

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.