Webster Co. sheriff indicted with official misconduct, witness tampering
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree is facing a pair of charges.
According to a press release from the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a grand jury in Webster County indicted Jones on Wednesday.
Jones, 57, faces one count of official misconduct (Class A Misdemeanor) and one count of tampering with a witness (Class D Felony).
