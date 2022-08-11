Birthday Club
UE soccer programs set to open 2022 season
By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - College soccer is officially picking up around the Tri-State.

The University of Evansville is kicking off both its men’s and women’s seasons with home exhibition games this weekend.

The women’s soccer team starts the competition off against Saint Louis on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the men’s squad takes on No. 8 ranked Kentucky on Sunday with kickoff slated for 3 p.m.

Admission is free for both matches.

