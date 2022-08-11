UE soccer programs set to open 2022 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - College soccer is officially picking up around the Tri-State.

The University of Evansville is kicking off both its men’s and women’s seasons with home exhibition games this weekend.

The women’s soccer team starts the competition off against Saint Louis on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the men’s squad takes on No. 8 ranked Kentucky on Sunday with kickoff slated for 3 p.m.

Admission is free for both matches.

