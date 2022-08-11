Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 8/11
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT
(WFIE) - Officials say yesterday’s house explosion left three people dead and dozens displaced.

After three days, an Evansville jury found a man guilty of murder. It happened back in December of last year on Oregon Street. His sentencing is set for later this month.

Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. A police report says a man was half on the road and half on the sidewalk unconscious.

More Tri-State students are waking up early and putting on their favorite outfit. It’s back to school for those in South and East Gibson Schools, along with Perry Central.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

