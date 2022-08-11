Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Officials say yesterday’s house explosion left three people dead and dozens displaced.

After three days, an Evansville jury found a man guilty of murder. It happened back in December of last year on Oregon Street. His sentencing is set for later this month.

Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. A police report says a man was half on the road and half on the sidewalk unconscious.

More Tri-State students are waking up early and putting on their favorite outfit. It’s back to school for those in South and East Gibson Schools, along with Perry Central.

