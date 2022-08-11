Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sunny and pleasant through the weekend

14 First Alert 8/11 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure finally asserted control on Thursday. Sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s with low humidity were common across the Tri-State. A pleasant pattern will remain in place through the weekend. Highs Friday-Sunday will stay in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the low 60s and upper 50s. A stray shower or two possible Sunday night. Next week will bring more sunshine and another chance of rain on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Dispatch: Crews called to East Mulberry St. for shots fired
Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday night shooting
Heather Buckman Mugshot
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
Officials expected to hold an update on the deadly Evansville house explosion. (Source:...
Officials: No additional victims found after secondary search of home explosion
Jamie Schwartz.
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/11 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/11 - Midday
14 First Alert Forecast
Brighter, Less Humid
14 First Alert 8/11
14 First Alert 8/11
14 First Alert Forecast
Less humidity, more sunshine