Sunny and pleasant through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure finally asserted control on Thursday. Sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s with low humidity were common across the Tri-State. A pleasant pattern will remain in place through the weekend. Highs Friday-Sunday will stay in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the low 60s and upper 50s. A stray shower or two possible Sunday night. Next week will bring more sunshine and another chance of rain on Tuesday.

