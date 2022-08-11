Southridge looks to remain competitive in 2022 football season

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Southridge head coach Scott Buening and his football program have proven to be a dominant force on the gridiron since his hiring back in 2013.

“This summer, we’ve been working real hard out here every day,” Southridge senior lineman Crew Gerber said. “Lifting in the morning at 6 a.m. Everybody’s been there. It’s just a different vibe in the locker room.”

After winning the 2017 state championship, Southridge kept its winning momentum going over the next few years, advancing to the semistate round in 2018 and 2020.

This past season, the Raiders suffered a down year when compared to teams of recent memory, finishing with a 5-5 overall record after facing a tough competitive slate in the Pocket Athletic Conference.

“Last year was one of those years, we couldn’t have beat Gibson Southern if we played them 100 times,” Buening said. “Outside of that, we were very competitive. I looked back at our sectional last year, I think we had 12 starting positions that were sophomore players, we’ve got some kids who didn’t play much last year who had great offseasons.”

While this team was young last year, the Raiders make up for it with depth.

“Strong on both ends,” Southridge senior tight end Caleb Kramer said. “We got a lot of people that can play multiple positions. I think we can play Raider football.”

One storyline to follow this season: How are the Raiders going to fill the backfield after the graduation of Aidan Jochem and Kaden Neukam? Buening says this year’s team is the deepest one he’s had in quite some time, and their competitive edge will come from their depth.

“We’re optimistic, we’re excited, we see a path,” Buening said.

Southridge opens the 2022 season at home against Washington.

