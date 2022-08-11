Birthday Club
Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville.

It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night.

A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.

The report shows she was able to wake the man up.

That’s when authorities say he told her he was hit by a car.

We’ll bring you updates as they come in.

