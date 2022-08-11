Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville.

It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night.

A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.

The report shows she was able to wake the man up.

That’s when authorities say he told her he was hit by a car.

We’ll bring you updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.