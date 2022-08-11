Officials expected to hold update on deadly Evansville house explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly is expected to hold another press conference about Wednesday’s deadly house explosion.

That happened near the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue.

[Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville]

Thursday’s press conference is set for 8 a.m. You can watch that below.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says three people were killed as a result of the explosion.

Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say another person was transported to a nearby hospital, but the severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials say more details will be released once the victims’ families are notified.

