Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Officials expected to hold update on deadly Evansville house explosion

Officials expected to hold update on deadly Evansville house explosion
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly is expected to hold another press conference about Wednesday’s deadly house explosion.

That happened near the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue.

[Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville]

Thursday’s press conference is set for 8 a.m. You can watch that below.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says three people were killed as a result of the explosion.

Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say another person was transported to a nearby hospital, but the severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials say more details will be released once the victims’ families are notified.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Dispatch: Crews called to East Mulberry St. for shots fired
Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday night shooting
Heather Buckman Mugshot
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
Jamie Schwartz.
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested

Latest News

Lane closures are expected on Hwy 231 at Natcher Bridge.
Lane closures expected on Hwy 231 at Natcher Bridge
More Tri-State students returning to class
Officials expected to hold an update on the deadly Evansville house explosion. (Source:...
Officials expected to hold update on deadly Evansville house explosion
Lane closures are expected on Hwy 231 at Natcher Bridge.
Lane closures expected on Hwy 231 at Natcher Bridge