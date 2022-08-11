More Tri-State students returning to class

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - More students are heading back to class Thursday morning.

Those in South and East Gibson schools go back, along with Perry Central, who’s joining us for Sunrise School Spirit this year.

Several schools in the Evansville Catholic Diocese also return.

Several southern Illinois schools will be going back to class on Friday.

All EVSC students will also join up for the end of the first week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.